San Antonio, Get Ready to Dance!

The ballroom is coming to San Antonio! Dancing with the Stars LIVE is set to bring the glitz, glamour and dance-floor magic to Frost Bank Center on March 13, 2027. Get ready to cheer for showstopping performances, creative choreography and those perfect 10’s—it’s a hot-ticket show you won’t want to miss!

Here’s your chance to experience the choreography, big personalities and live-show excitement inspired by the hit TV competition. Among the tour’s pros currently scheduled to perform are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. They’ll be joined by the troupe dancers, and so much fringe and sequins. The tour kicks off in January 2027, is guaranteed to sell out, and is directed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore. Learn more about the tour here.

KSAT is giving away five family 4-packs—that’s four tickets per winning entry! Bring your family or gather your besties who are addicted to Dancing with the Stars for a night of ballroom magic. It’s the perfect chance to experience the glitz and glamour live.

How to enter

Before entering, please note:

You must be 18 or older to enter

Limit one entry per person

Enter from Monday, October 19 at 5 a.m. through Friday, October 23 at 12 p.m.

Winners will be announced Monday, October 26 on GMSA

Tickets are for the March 13, 2027 show at 7:30 p.m.

The winner must have a valid Ticketmaster account in their own name to receive the ticket transfer

We suggest reviewing the official rules and regulations before entering. A big shout out to Live Nation for sponsoring the sweepstakes.

Good luck, cha-cha-cha!

If the entry form does not populate below, please refresh your screen. For additional support, email insiders@ksat.com.