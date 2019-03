We want to know who has the cutest puppy in San Antonio!

From March 11 through March 22, you can submit your puppy pictures and vote for your favorites each hour until Friday, March 22, at 8 p.m.

Winner reveal: The winner will be revealed on KSAT's Facebook page for National Puppy Day on Saturday, March 23.

Prize: The winner will receive four tickets to Santikos Entertainment!

The contest form is listed below.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.