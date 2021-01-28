Official Contest Rules: The Playstation 5 Giveaway with Elder Eats

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

General. By entering the Playstation 5 Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”) and Texas Relocation Experts (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sweepstakes-specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes begins at 5:00 P.M. CST on Friday, January 29, 2021. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. CST on Friday, February 12, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station time clock shall be the official time clock for the Sweepstakes.

Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the Station local viewing area. The Sweepstakes and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

How To Enter. To earn one entry into the sweepstakes, log on to the Instagram app or download it for free on your mobile device. Using your account on the Instagram app, complete the following steps (“Entry”):

1. Like this post (1 entry)

2. Follow @txrelocationexperts + @eldereats on Instagram (1 entry)

3. Tag up to 4 friends, each tag is an entry. (up to 4 entries)

4.BONUS- Share this post in your story for an extra entry! Be sure to tag us so we know you shared and can count it. (1 entry)

Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the Instagram account used to submit Entries. Limit six (6) entries plus one bonus Entry (1), for a total of seven (7) entries per person and per Instagram account during the Contest Period. Entries exceeding these limits from any person or Instagram account are void. Entries that are incomplete or inaccurate are void. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged except as set forth in these Official Rules.

Station may disqualify any Entry that it believes to be inaccurate or fraudulent. Any entries found, in Station’s sole discretion, to in include any content that is lewd, biased, sexual, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing will be void, causing for the Entrant to be disqualified The Station will disqualify any Entrant who do not meet the eligibility requirements or violates these Official Rules.

Selection of Winners. One (1) potential winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received by the Station during the Sweepstakes Period on Monday, February 15, 2021, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will attempt to contact potential winner via Instagram direct message (“Winner Message”).

Odds. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to US residents 18+ in the KSAT 12 local viewing area. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored by or affiliated with Facebook or Instagram. Winners will be contacted via direct message. Follow the link on the bio for complete Official Rules posted on KSAT.com.

Prize (1). The winner shall receive one (1) Playstation 5 Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive Edition for a total prize value of $499. In no event will Station award more prizes than are listed in these Official Rules.

The Station will contact the potential winner using the Instagram direct message feature (“DM”). The DM will request additional information, including a valid email address for the potential winner, which will allow the Station to complete the winner verification process. Potential Sweepstakes winner(s) must respond via Instagram DM and accurately and completely provide all requested information. Upon receipt of a complete and accurate response to the DM. Required paperwork must be filled out in person at KSAT12. The paperwork may include an affidavit of eligibility, liability release, advertising and publicity release and, if required, an IRS form W-9. If a potential winner fails to comply with any Station prize claim instructions, or, if Station determines, in its sole discretion, that potential winner is not eligible for the Sweepstakes or has violated these Official Rules, potential winner forfeits the prize and an alternate winner may be selected by ransom drawing from among all remaining non-winning entries, time permitting. Station reserves the right to contact all Sweepstakes entrants to confirm eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Upon verification of potential winner eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

All prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at Station (at the address listed below) during normal business hours. Winners will be asked to show a photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner.

Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases Instagram, the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, platform failures, mobile application failures, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any Entry; Entries that are misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, late, incomplete or innaccurate; any injury or damage to the Entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate collection of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, canceled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence may be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on KSAT12, you are deemed to agree to https://www.ksat.com/ ‘s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes period to Station at https://www.ksat.com/contests/ Attn: Sweepstakes Winner List, or request it online at https://www.ksat.com/contests/ Be sure to specify the name of the Sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).