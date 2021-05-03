Official Contest Rules: Elder Eats Instagram Contest with Taco Cabana - Cinco de Mayo

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

General. By entering the Taco Cabana Instagram Contest (“Contest”), brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”) and Taco Cabana (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the Contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Contest-specific rules may result in disqualification from the Contest. T he contest begins at 5:00 P.M. CST on Monday, May 3, 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 A.M. CST on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 (“Contest Period”). Station time clock shall be the official time clock for the Contest.

Eligibility. The Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the Station local viewing area. The Contest and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

How To Enter. To earn entries into the Contest, log on to the Instagram app or download it for free on your mobile device. Using your account on the Instagram app, complete the following steps (“Entry”):

1. Like the post (1 entry).

2. Follow both @tacocabana and @eldereats (1 entry).

3. Tag a friend for an entry ( You can tag up to 4 friends ) 1 entry per tag (Up to 4 entries).

