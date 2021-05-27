Official Contest Rules: Elder Eats Instagram Contest with Taco Cabana - 6/3/21

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

General. By entering the Taco Cabana Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”) and Taco Cabana (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sweepstakes-specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. T he Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 P.M. CST on Wednesday, June 2nd 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 A.M. CST on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station time clock shall be the official time clock for the Sweepstakes.

Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the Station’s local viewing area. The Sweepstakes is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

How To Enter. To enter the Sweepstakes, first log on to the Instagram app or download it for free on your mobile device. Using your account on the Instagram app, complete at least one of the following methods of entry (“Entry”):

1. Like the post that refers to this Sweepstakes (1 entry).

2. Follow @tacocabana and @eldereats (1 entry).

3. Tag a friend for an entry (You can tag up to 4 friends) 1 entry per tag.

4. BONUS – Share this post in one (1) of your stories for 5 extra entries! Be sure to tag @tacocabana and @eldereats so we know you shared and can count it. (5 entries).

Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the Instagram account used to submit Entries. Limit six (6) entries plus five (5) entries if the Bonus method of entry is used, for a total of eleven (11) entries per person and per Instagram account during the Sweepstakes Period. Entries exceeding these limits from any person or Instagram account are void. Entries that are incomplete or inaccurate are void. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged except as set forth in these Official Rules.

Station may disqualify any Entry that it believes to be inaccurate or fraudulent. Any entries found, in Station’s sole discretion, to in include any content that is lewd, biased, sexual, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing will be void, causing for the Entrant to be disqualified The Station will disqualify any Entrant who do not meet the eligibility requirements or violates these Official Rules.

Selection of Winners. One (1) potential winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received by the Station after the Sweepstakes period on Thursday, June 10th 2021, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. The potential winner will be announced on the Elder Eats Instagram page on Thursday, June 10th 2021. The Station will attempt to contact the potential winner using the Instagram direct message feature (“DM”). The DM will request additional information, including a valid email address and/or telephone number for the potential winner, which will allow the Station to complete the winner verification process. Potential Sweepstakes winner(s) must respond via Instagram DM and once contacted via telephone and/or email address, the potential winner must come by the Station to provide all requested information and fill out all required forms. The potential winner must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability and indemnification agreement, publicity release, prize acceptance form, valid government identification and/or other related forms (“Forms”) as instructed by Station. If a potential winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond to the prize notification within a reasonable time, as determined by the Station, if a prize notification is returned as undeliverable or potential winner fails to complete and submit all required Forms as instructed by the Station, the potential winner may forfeit the prize and an alternate winner may be selected via random drawing from among all remaining non-winning eligible Entries received. If Station determines, in its sole discretion, that potential winner is not eligible for the Sweepstakes or has violated these Official Rules, potential winner forfeits the prize and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining non-winning entries. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE STATION. Station reserves the right to contact all Sweepstakes entrants to confirm eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

Odds. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Prize (1). The winner will receive a Taco Cabana gift card for $20.

In no event will Station award more prizes than are listed in these Official Rules. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes associated with the prize. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prize(s), except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prize(s) of comparable value. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Resale of any prize component (including any vouchers) is prohibited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. All prizes or prize certificates/vouchers must be picked up at Station (at the address listed below) during normal business hours. Winners will be asked to show a valid government issued photo ID. For tax purposes, the winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 to the Station in order to receive the prize. If the prize ARV exceeds $600, Station and/ or Sponsor will arrange to issue IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases Instagram, the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, platform failures, mobile application failures, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any Entry; Entries that are misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, late, incomplete or inaccurate; any injury or damage to the Entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate collection of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, canceled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize. If due to circumstances beyond the Station’s control any component of the prize is restricted, delayed, rescheduled, postponed, closed, cancelled or otherwise impaired, the Station shall not be required to award the affected prize component.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence may be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on KSAT12, you are deemed to agree to https://www.ksat.com/ ‘s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes period to Station at 1408 N. Mary’s St., San Antonio, TX 78215 Attn: Sweepstakes Winner List, or request it online at https://www.ksat.com/contests/ Be sure to specify the name of the Sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Station/Administrator: KSAT12, 1408 N. Mary’s St., San Antonio, TX 78215.