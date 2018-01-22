TUTS Ticket Giveaway!

Win a Pair of Tickets for AN Upcoming TUTS Event!



Memphis

- or -

Bright Star

at Theatre Under The Stars!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis, OR to Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star at Theatre Under The Stars!

Memphis, a musical by David Bryan (music and lyrics) and Joe DiPietro (lyrics and book), is loosely based on Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips, one of the first white DJs to play black music in the 1950s.

Inspired by a real event, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

*Prizes to be picked up at Will Call night of the performance. Prize is non-transferable.

Dates and times of entry: 1/22/18 - 2/3/18

Prize description: Two tickets to Bright Star or two tickets to Memphis at Theatre Under the Stars.

Value of Prize: $186 per pair.

Contest Rules

ELIGIBILITY AGE: 18

PRIZE REDEMPTION LOCATION: Item available for pick up at Box Office Will Call

NUMBER OF ENTRIES LIMITED TO: 1

LOCATION RESTRICTION: Viewing area

VIEWING AREA LOCATION RESTRICTION: Yes