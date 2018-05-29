Go Public Cool Schools winner: May 2018

SAN ANTONIO - LaCoste Elementary is proudly recognized as the Go Public Cool Schools winner for May with its "Leader in Me" program that has been adapted into the students' curriculum.

The students at Medina Valley Independent School District's LaCoste Elementary take their leadership roles very seriously.

"It brings other kids together to be friends. It can change your life forever," said Addison Bemis, first-grader at LaCoste Elementary.

Positivity in the classrooms is contagious, and kindness and joy is evident in the students' faces.

The students work together as "Accountability Buddies."

In this way, everyone lifts each other up whether it's kind words or just a nice support system.

"Whenever I need help, my accountability buddies are right on it," said Lily Huron, student at LaCoste Elementary. "They're always nice. One time Addison and I got in a fight and then we solved the problem and figured it out together."

What is "The Leader in Me" program?

Leader in Me is an empowering, motivating, collaborative program that promotes character development and leadership skills.

Students learn the "Seven Habits of Happy Kids" to develop their character and work toward becoming "real-world leaders."

All students are empowered to bring out the best in others and themselves through these seven habits:

#1- Be Proactive

Be responsible even when no one is looking.

#2- Begin with the End in Mind

Plan ahead, set goals and track your progress to achieve your goals.

#3- Put First Things First

Spend time on what is most important and set priorities.

#4 - Think Win-Win

Consider others always.

#5 - Seek First to Understand Then to be Understood

Share other people's ideas and then share yours.

#6 - Synergize

Learn from each others' strengths.

#7 - Sharpen the Saw

Balance your life with yourself and others.

The program is meant to instill this positive way of thinking for years to come.

"It impacts them beyond just their elementary age," said Shelly Guinn, Leader in Me facilitator. "It shows them that there is no limit to what they're capable of achieving."

"The Leader in Me" program is proudly partnered with Franklin Covey.

