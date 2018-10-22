Go Public Cool Schools Winner: October 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Welcome to Colonial Hills Elementary School where seeds have been planted at this Northeast Independent School District campus inspiring students to develop green thumbs.

There are 22 garden beds at Colonial Hills where the students plant, harvest and deliver produce straight to the cafeteria.

All the fresh produce is inspiring these fifth-graders to cook more and it's something they can be proud about.

From salsa to fall apple cinnamon-infused water, the students at Colonial Hills are learning healthy recipes while bonding together in the CHEF, a Culinary Health Education for Families program.

"It's amazing to see students not only here in their gorgeous garden, but they learn where food grows, and they develop more of an appreciation for it," said Katherine Bowen, registered dietitian."

"I am so proud they have grown as a team, working together they have grown in leadership roles and presenting to the community," said Janae Mai, principal at Colonial Hills Elementary.

These gardening skills will carry on with the students for the rest of their lives and it's all through the CHEF program.

