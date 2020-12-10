3 gift ideas under $40 for everyone on your list: retro gaming consoles, sonic toothbrushes, and beauty finds

When it comes to holiday shopping, there are inevitably a few people on your list who are impossible to please. Whether you’re scouring the internet for stocking stuffers or that big gift to go under the tree, it’s time to think outside the box. Luckily, we’ve gathered up three unique gift ideas to please anyone on your list. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they’re all on sale for sub $40.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush with Travel Case & 8 Brush Heads

Finally, give up your manual toothbrush for this electronic toothbrush that removes up to 10 times more plaque. (AquaSonic via StackCommerce)

Give the gift of fantastic oral hygiene with the AquaSonic electric toothbrush. It removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It has four modes—soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning—to help you achieve a deep clean. Plus, its 40,000 VPM motor removes stains and whitens all at once. This set comes with a charging dock, eight brush heads, and a travel case.

Get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush for $39.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 59%.

24K Gold & Bee Venom Anti-Aging Beauty Bundle

Revitalize your skin during the colder months with this 24K gold-infused facial cream and serum. (Nuovaglo via StackCommerce)

Better-looking and better-feeling skin is achievable with this 24K anti-aging retinol face cream that firms and smooths fine lines and wrinkles. The gold is used for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits while the hyaluronic acid binds moisture and helps your skin stay hydrated. Add on the bee venom serum, proven to reduce those fine lines and activate the gold ions, resulting in increased vitality and elasticity. The gold also reduces glycation-induced skin aging by 50%. What do you have to lose except for a few years?

Get the 24K Gold & Bee Venom Anti-Aging Beauty Bundle for $39.99 (Reg. $512), a savings of 92%.

Retro TV Gaming Console

Play the classic games from your childhood. (Game Consoles via StackCommerce)

When it comes to the person on your list who has everything, we are willing to bet they’ll still get a kick out of this. This super fun gaming console, which packs over 620 preloaded classic-style games, will be a hit with adults and kids alike. It’s a total throwback for those who grew up with 8bit games and a fresh adventure for the new generation. Plug it directly into the TV and your giftee will have endless fun playing solo or as a family.

Get the Retro TV Gaming Console for $39.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 60%.

