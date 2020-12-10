These luxe sheet sets and trendy smart watches are perfect gift ideas under $40

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, it’s time to finish checking off that gift list. Stumped on a few family members? Buying on a budget? No problem. These ideas are perfect for those who want to give a generous gift without putting a huge dent in their bank account.

Bamboo Comfort 4-Piece Luxury King Sheet Set

This four-piece hypoallergenic bamboo sheet set ensures you get a better night's rest. (Bamboo Comfort via StackCommerce)

There’s nothing better than hitting the hay and basking in soft, luxe bedding, but most people don’t splurge on it for themselves. This 1800 thread count sheet set is made from organic bamboo fibers and hypoallergenic materials for a more pleasant and comfortable sleep and isn’t a splurge at all thanks to this deal. This king set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Plus, the fabric is soft, cool, and cozy.

Get the Bamboo Comfort 4-Piece Luxury King Sheet Set for $35.99 (Reg. $119), a savings of 69%.

ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

Get a head start on fitness-focused new year's resolutions with the help of this multi-functional smartwatch. (ChronoWatch via StackCommerce)

Know someone who wants to start taking their health more seriously? This smart health and fitness watch tracks daily activity including steps, calories burned, mileage, and heart rate and monitors blood pressure and blood oxygen levels. This waterproof watch sends calls, texts, and social media notifications straight to the wearer. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars, too, with reviews like this one: “Great functions for price! No issues, easy to set up. Battery last long. Like that it does O2 level especially during COVID. Also does BP and HR in addition to counting steps.”

Get the ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch for $39.99 (Reg. $199), a savings of 80%.

