Get this deep tissue massager to alleviate muscle and joint pain

If you’ve only ever used a foam roller or small massage ball to find relief for soreness from a workout, pain from 8+ hours of Zoom meetings, or stiffness from falling asleep on the couch, then you are seriously missing out on what a professional-grade deep tissue massage gun can do. The Evertone Prosage Deep Tissue Massager will take recovery to a whole new level, and right now it’s on sale for under $100.

Planning to return to a fitness routine in January to combat the quarantine 15? Consider how your body is going to react to all those new movements after months of a hiatus. Delayed onset muscle soreness would ordinarily force you to take extended recovery time between workouts, potentially hindering your motivation and confidence. With the Evertone Prosage in your back pocket, you’ll be able to recover like a pro athlete and get back to the mat quickly.

This handheld device has a powerful internal motor that provides percussive vibration deep tissue massage that can break up knots and increase circulation. You can choose from three different intensity levels to customize your treatment, then massage each muscle group for 30 seconds, which will allow you to ease soreness sooner and recover faster. Three different massage heads are included as well.

While the Prosage’s motor is strong, it’s noise level will range from quiet to moderate, depending upon which intensity level you choose. This massage gun is cordless and will provide as much as two hours of professional-grade massage with just a 90-minute charge, so if you’re taking your workouts outside your home, you can bring it along with you.

Instead of allowing decreased mobility and chronic joint or muscle pain to ruin your day and keep you from the activities you love, add a percussion massager to your routine and discover how much better using a targeted treatment can make you feel.

Why wait for 2021? Start a healthier lifestyle for the holidays and recover the right way. Reduce pain in your joints and muscles while decreasing your deep tissue recovery time with this professional-grade massage gun. The Evertone Prosage Deep Tissue Massager is normally $149, but you can buy it now at 34% off for just $96.99.