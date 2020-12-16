Now you can play golf in the house with this smart golf simulator

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Ever want to practice some golf in the house without breaking everything in sight? However, there’s a safer and less messy way to play golf in your home and work on your swing with the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick. This golf simulator will make a thoughtful gift for your golf-loving friend, or even as a treat to yourself.

The PhiGolf simulator is a fun, affordable, and captivating way to play golf at home or on-the-road. All you’ll need is your smartphone to download the app and the included swing stick, and you’ll be ready to swing away. The game analyzes your swing and then relays your swing data to the PhiGolf simulator app. It’s a smart way to improve and practice without having to go to the course. Who knows, maybe you’ll slowly start to become the next Xander Schauffele or Dustin Johnson.

Players can use the swing trainer that’s included with this edition and start playing without nets or balls. You don’t even have to be an avid golfer to play. Anyone who wants to have an interactive golfing experience can join in on the fun. It even has multi-player mode so you can play along with your family and pass the long days at home in an exciting way.

PhiGolf raised over $200,000 on Indiegogo with their successful campaign. Players are loving the realistic effects and graphics. One satisfied customer says, “I love my PhiGolf! Looks amazing! All in all great product, would recommend.”

This game is a smart and enjoyable way to stimulate your mind and body, too. Just because you’ll be playing this indoors doesn’t mean you won’t get to take advantage of the benefits that golf has on the human brain. A study conducted in 2019 stated that golfing improved focus and concentration, practical help and support, and reduced mental symptom burden.

