These comfy long-lasting Apple Powerbeats wireless earphones have great sound and are on sale

It doesn’t matter if a pair of wireless earphones sound amazing if they’re uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time or they keep dying on you. If you manage to find a pair of wireless headphones that hits the magic trifecta of sound, comfort, and battery life, they’re usually carrying a high price tag. But once in a while, you get lucky... The Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones not only fit the bill, but they are on sale for a limited time, so you shouldn’t hesitate to snap them up.

These earphones have dual-driver acoustics that deliver a wide-ranging, dynamic, immersive listening experience. The improved ergonomic design features secure-fit ear hooks that provide a personalized fit, as well as optimized stability, so comfort is not an issue. And not only can you get up to 12 hours of battery life with a regular charge, but the Powerbeats3 have a Fast Fuel setting that will give you an hour of playback with just a 5-minute charge, so you don’t have to worry about them running out of juice.

As if all that weren’t enough, they are also sweat- and water-resistant. The Powerbeats3 have RemoteTalk controls, so you can manage your phone calls, music, and conversations with Siri. The earphones will also work on Android devices—no playing favorites here. Extra ear tips, a charging cable, and a carrying case are all included.

You probably already expect a product that Apple puts its name on to be reliable, but there’s proof in the pudding. As CNET tells it, “The Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless offers an improved fit, very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphone, reliable operation, and strong battery life.” And TechRadar reviewers were fans, too: “Solidly built and with a great battery life, the PowerBeats 3 get a lot of things right.”

Available in your choice of white, violet, or indigo, the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones are on sale for $77.99 (reg. $129), a savings of 39%.

