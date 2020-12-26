This HEPA air purifier will make your home cleaner and safer for only $109

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

These days, people are spending more time at home with the ones they care about most and they want to keep them safe and healthy. In an effort to do that we’re practicing good hygiene and we’re cleaning our homes more. But many people are concerned with the quality of the air surrounding them in their homes.

Fresh, clean air is important and it can be achieved with an air purifier like this one from Pro Breeze, an affordable option for those looking to improve the air quality at home, especially those who suffer from allergies. The Pro Breeze 5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter & Negative Ion Generator is perfect for cleaning up what you’re breathing in.

This highly efficient air purifier with a Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, Cold Catalyst, and Activated Carbon Filter can capture 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. The built-in Negative Ion Generator in the Pro Breeze binds to and neutralizes airborne pollutants such as dust, pollen, viruses, and smoke. Be it pet hair, pollen, tobacco smoke, or harmful emissions from household appliances, the combination of five independent air purifying technologies makes the air in your home cleaner all day and all night.

This amazing air purifier is designed for areas up to 500 square feet, making it ideal for most rooms of your home. With the easy-to-use touch panel, you can select from 3 fan speeds (low, medium, and high) to tailor the clean air delivery rate and noise level to fit the room.

The Pro Breeze 5-in-1 Air Purifier is independently controlled and can be turned on and off as desired but it has a built-in auto on/off timer with 1-hour, 2-hour, and 4-hour settings. It also has a convenient night-time mode so you don’t have to worry about it while you sleep.

The Pro Breeze is available in white and comes with a Pro Breeze Air Filter, an instruction manual, and a manufacturer’s one-year limited warranty.

The Pro Breeze 5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter & Negative Ion Generator is a steal on sale for $109, a savings of 26%.

