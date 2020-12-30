Bored of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus? Watch all the documentaries you want with CuriosityStream HD, now 40% off

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Binging romantic comedies and intense horror shows is fun and all, but have you thought of switching it up a bit? If you want to get into gripping documentaries and start learning as you watch, then CuriosityStreamHD is the streaming app for you. Sure, you can watch documentaries on most streaming apps, but CuriosityStreamHD is where you’ll find practically limitless award-winning docs.

No matter your interests, you’re more than likely to find something that sparks your interest with CuriosityStreamHD. There will be plenty of categories to choose from including nature, history, science, and more, including exclusive originals. Plus, you’ll never tire of CuriosityStreamHD’s selection since new content gets added weekly.

CuriosityStreamHD packs all the features you’ve come to expect from the big-name streaming services. Just like with Netflix, if you know that you’ll be somewhere without Wi-Fi, you can download shows ahead of time so you can watch them without an internet connection. You can watch your shows across all your TVs, desktops, smartphones, and tablets for life — using Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV 4, Xbox One, and other platforms.

CuriosityStreamHD was launched back in 2015 by John Hendricks, owner of the Discovery network. Since then, documentary fiends nationwide have been enjoying the app’s educational content. It’s no surprise that it’s received 4.7/5 stars on the Apple Store and 4.3/5 stars on Google Play store. One reviewer noted, “I have been looking for a streaming service like this for a while now. I love the wide range of subjects offered and am never at a loss for something new and interesting to watch.”

Need more reason to click Add to Cart? Did you know that watching documentaries may help you stay sharp? Watching more documentaries teaches you new information in a captivating manner and helps you retain what you’ve just watched. Plus, they are reliable resources to learn about important matters including politics, the environment, animals, and more.

Get the lifetime subscription today while it’s still on sale for $149.99. It will be a good change from binging other TV shows and you’ll learn a lot along the way.