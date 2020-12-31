Ready to mix up your wine routine? Get 12 bottles of wine delivered for less than $8 a bottle

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You could leave your house to go shopping for a bottle of wine, or you could do it from the comfort of your couch. If the second option sounds more inviting, then we think you’re going to like what Winc has to offer. With Winc Wine Delivery, you will get a $155 credit for 12 bottles of wine for the price of $93.99. It’s convenient, exciting, and something you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

If you don’t have a “go-to” bottle, selecting a bottle of wine isn’t the easiest task. And even if you have a “go-to” bottle, it may be time to mix it up after months of sipping mostly just at home. But how do you go about that? Unless you’re somewhat of a wine connoisseur, you probably don’t always know the best type of wine to pair with certain meals, and so on. Luckily, Winc will help you out with that! To get your personalized wine recommendations, you need to take Winc’s Palate Profile Quiz. The experts will curate the wine that they think you’ll enjoy most, and then in good time, 12 delicious bottles of vino will be delivered to your doorstep.

This is especially useful if you’re to stay safe and stay home. Plus, who doesn’t love a fun surprise? You won’t know what exactly you’ll get, but Winc is confident you will be satisfied.

Wine lovers who have received their 12 bottles are pleased with their purchase. One satisfied customer says, “Great deal on high-quality wine. I highly recommend this company and the deal associated with it. I plan to continue my subscription with Winc.”

When checking out, you will receive a digital voucher of $155 for your 12 bottles of Winc wine for just $93.99, which must be redeemed on Winc’s website. Once redeemed, all 12 bottles will ship directly to your door. It’s that simple. Cheers!

