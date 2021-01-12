Go after your dream job this 2021 with the help of this AI-powered résumé builder

Looking for new job opportunities? Make sure your résumé is seen by hiring managers.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s safe to say that 2020 has pretty much ruined the job market. Many have been rendered furloughed or unemployed, taken unexpected pay cuts, or were forced to look for opportunities elsewhere to compensate for lost gigs. 2021 will most likely be a different ball-game, as companies reopen roles and offer contract stints again. This just means that if you would like to secure your dream job, you have to put your best foot forward, and that begins with giving your resume a facelift.

The good news is you don’t have to start from scratch or go through the painstaking process of doing heavy edits on your current CV. Rezi Resume Software is an AI-powered software that ensures that your resume is optimized for applicant tracking systems, so you can get quicker job interviews and offers.

75% of resumes go unseen by employers—or even humans—because they get filtered out by these systems. With Rezi’s resume builder, you’ll be guided through a process of building hirable resumes with flexible formats for every experience level to improve your chances of scoring an interview. It lets you extract keywords from job descriptions for easier optimization, and you’ll also receive instant feedback with the built-in Rezi Score so you can work out kinks right away and get your resume in perfect shape.

Rezi users have received interviews from Airbnb, Spotify, Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, with an impressive 26.9% interview success rate. You could be next.

Get the job you want in 2021 with a lifetime subscription to Rezi, now only $29, down 94% from the usual price of $540.

Prices subject to change.