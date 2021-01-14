Find hand-screened part and full-time remote jobs with FlexJobs

Looking for a part or full-time remote job? FlexJobs helps with just that.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Considering the current economic climate, it’s crucial to make a strong personal plan for establishing reliable income today and long-term. If you’re searching for something supplemental or a new professional approach altogether, FlexJobs is an outstanding resource.

FlexJobs provides access to more than 30,000 remote, freelance, part-time and flexible employment options in 50 different fields, providing the perfect fit for your evolving career path. And, for a limited time, this innovative tool can be yours to use for 50% off a one-year subscription, dropping the yearly cost to only $24.95 (reg. $49).

Unfortunately, work opportunities that are remote and allow you to establish your own schedule can often be the most difficult to find. FlexJobs eliminates that time-consuming process, as trained researchers sort through hundreds of online job resources each day in search of your ideal solution.

While you focus on other items on your daily agenda, they locate listings that look promising, and dig in for more critical details to evaluate how it suits your needs. If it passes that phase, then FlexJob’s staff identifies the most direct way for you to apply for that position. You’ll then be given staff-written job summaries, company descriptions, location details, and other useful information.

FlexJobs makes it easier, faster, and safer to find a job that better supports your desired lifestyle. Special use of one-on-one career coaching, resumé reviews, and skills tests allow you to sharpen your approach in a large collection of career categories. Plus, it’s all accessible through your mobile phone or any modern desktop browser.

Job search options include: Accounting and Finance, Business Development, Communications, Customer Service, Data Entry. Education and Teaching, Engineering, Project Management, Sales and Marketing, Science and Technology, Writing, and much, much more.

So, don’t delay on taking an important professional step forward in these challenging times. Expand your income options and work on your terms with help from FlexJobs.

Prices subject to change.