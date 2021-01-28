Spread positivity with this Empowered bracelet, one of Oprah’s Favorite Things!

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Wearing jewelry is a great way to express our fashion tastes and everyday beliefs. When you find a piece of jewelry that perfectly suits you, all you want to do is wear it and never take it off. You’ll certainly feel that way with this Empowered Bracelet by Maya J. It’s currently on sale for $24.99 (originally $38) for a limited time.

Made from brass and yellow gold-plated materials, this bracelet features a variety of inspirational and empowering words, like “GRATEFUL” or “FEARLESS”, all in 1/4″ x 1/4″ letters. It’s simple, yet elegant enough to wear along with any ensemble and stack with other bracelets. It will fit most wrist sizes, thanks to its adjustable fit with the 6″-8″ extender. The lobster-claw clasp makes it easy to take on and off quickly and easily.

This gorgeous piece was listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for her yearly Christmas list in 2018. It’s just the piece of jewelry you need to feel empowered, beautiful, and glamorous. “The words you see [above] are the ones I want my girls at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy to use to describe themselves. Now they can wear a delicate reminder right on their wrist,” says Oprah of the collection.

The bracelet has received positive reviews from shoppers, too. One customer says, “[It’s] very cute and of great quality. I am getting another one! I have received a lot of compliments on it.”

Whether this bracelet is a treat to yourself or a Valentine’s Day gift for a special someone, the wearer is sure to love it. Grab it on sale for $24.99, a savings of 34%.

Prices subject to change.