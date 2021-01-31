Watching The Queen’s Gambit? Master the game of chess with this extensive training bundle

Work towards becoming a chess master with the help of this training.

If you’ve ever wanted to master the ancient and endlessly enjoyable game of chess, you’re far from alone. Whether you’ve been watching advanced players dominate the board from a young age, or just hopped on the bandwagon thanks to The Queen’s Gambit, aspiring to be a great chess player is understandably common.

But, far too many would-be chess players give up on their dreams due to the fact that the game can be perceived as too complicated for anyone other than a genius, when the truth is that anyone can become a great chess player with the right instruction and attitude.

The Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Players will get you up to speed with everything from the absolute basics of the game to its more advanced elements and tricks, and it’s available right now for over 90% off at just $99.99.

With 14 courses and over 260 lessons taught by award-winning chess grandmasters, this extensive training bundle will give you the skills and knowledge you need in order to master the game of chess.

You’ll learn how to take shortcuts that can vanquish your opponent, understand how to anticipate the moves of other players, develop winning offensive strategies, come back from unfavorable positions, implement a wide range of defensive maneuvers, and much more.

There’s also plenty of instruction that teaches you how to develop powerful endgame strategies that will allow you to construct a win regardless of your position on the board.

Master the game of chess with help from the Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Players while it’s available for just $99.99—over 90% off its usual price, for a limited time.

