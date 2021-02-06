Stay healthy this year and track your fitness progress with Fitbit on sale today

The Fitbit Ionic has all of the features you need: GPS, heart rate monitor, water-resistant, and more.

Don’t sleep on your health this year. Stay on top of your fitness goals, keep track of your steps and calories, and check on your heart rate with the Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch. This nifty gadget is designed to provide fitness guidance, health insights, music storage, and so much more. Initially $249, you can get it on sale today for 28% off, for $179.99.

This Fitbit has several features to help you stay fit, become more aware of your movement, play music, make payments, and more. Some features include, but aren’t limited to, PurePulse Heart Rate, a built-in GPS, Pandora music, multi-sports modes, daylong activity tracking, smartphone notifications, and wireless sync.

If you’re the type who likes to analyze your workout stats, you’ll enjoy the multi-sports mode feature that tracks specific workouts in running, cycling, or lifting weight modes, and supplies real-time data feedback and post-workout summaries. Want to see how much you moved in total today? The all-day activity feature tracks your steps, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, stationary time, and more. Wearing a watch that tracks your steps and helps you set and achieve goals is a smart way to improve or maintain your heart health. If you want to start a workout routine and burn more calories but don’t want to go to the gym or run outside in the cold, check out this portable home gym where you can work out in the comfort and privacy of your home.

A helpful feature for those curious about their sleeping habits, or who want insight to improve their sleep, is the sleep stage feature. You can use this to understand how you slept and see your time slept in light, deep, and REM sleep stages.

Grab this Fitbit today to set goals for yourself and stay healthy in 2021. Get it while it’s on sale for 28% off, for $179.99.

