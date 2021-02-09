Start your own podcast with help from this $29 bundle

You’ve got things to say, and you want to share them with the world. Why not start a podcast? You have quite a few that you listen to regularly, whether they’re by your favorite celeb, reality show contestant, athlete, etc., but it’s time you spoke up and made yourself heard as well! This Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle will help with everything you need to know to get started. It’s on sale for $29.99, so if there’s ever a sign you need to get going and do it, here it is.

As of January 2021, there are approximately 1,750,000 podcasts broadcasted. This number might be intimidating to someone just starting out, especially if you care about numbers, viewership, etc. So, ask yourself, what is the reason you want to start your podcast? Many people do it for sponsorships, brand promotion, or as a way to put their views or opinions out into the world and connect with their listeners. There is no wrong reason for wanting to create your own podcast, and taking this course is the first and most important step in your journey.

This instructional bundle is led by Skill Success, an organization that creates resources to help individuals develop skills they can incorporate into their personal and professional lives. It begins by teaching you how to record, edit, and submit your show to iTunes and other platforms. You’ll then be walked through how to set up your podcast at a minimal cost. Once you learn the marketing basics for social media and networking, you’ll learn how to speak (and breathe!) better so you can captivate your listeners and connect with them. If one of the reasons you want to start your podcast is for the financial aspect, then learning how to market and monetize your brand is integral, so pay extra attention to that particular course.

The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle is reduced to $29.99, 97% off its regular $1,393, for a limited time.

