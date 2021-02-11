Stock up on Italian essentials with the Primo Pantry bundle for under $100

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

What’s not to love about Italian food? You’ve got pizza, lasagna, polenta, risotto, and more iconic eats from the Italians. The real question is, are your cabinets stocked with the essentials? The Primo Pantry Food Essentials Bundle can help with that. For $99.95, you can have all of these Italian staples delivered to your door, curated by Limone Market. Your family and stomach will thank you.

In this bundle, you’ll receive the following: passata di pomodori-strained tomatoes, marinara pasta sauce with rosemary, arborio rice, extra virgin olive oil-single varietal biancolilla centenary, pure Sicilian sea salt, felicetti monograno matt spaghetti, felicetti monograno kamut chiocciole, and organic lentils. There’s no question that with all these ingredients, you’ll be able to make something amazing.

Ad

One of the great aspects of this bundle is, if you’re craving some home-cooked Italian eats, you don’t have to go out to restaurants or spend money on takeout. You can cook up and enjoy delicious Italian food in the safety and comfort of your home.

If you sometimes worry about consuming too many carbs or calories, think of it this way: since you’ll be whipping up dinner, you can control what you put in it and how much you eat. Plus, a lot of the ingredients are beneficial to your health. Marinara sauce is a rich source of vitamin C, and each serving provides 67% of the daily recommended value. Another healthy ingredient is extra virgin olive oil, which is high in monounsaturated fatty acids. Monounsaturated fats help lower your bad LDL cholesterol and have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. So, go ahead, savor your delectable Italian cooking!

Ad

The Primo Pantry Food Essentials Bundle normally costs $110, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $99.95, which is 9% off.

Prices subject to change.