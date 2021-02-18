Save monthly on your phone plan without sacrificing coverage with Tello

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You’ve been budgeting big time, but there’s still one monthly bill that’s putting a big hole in your bank account: your phone bill. You’ve tried to figure out which one of your monthly expenses to get rid of, but it seems impossible to decide. And you can’t get rid of your phone completely (who can??). However, there are more realistic solutions to not paying a steep phone bill each month. That’s where Tello comes in. The Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan gives you unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of LTE data for just $49.

Let’s talk perks and features. Prepaid phones come with quite a bit of advantage. With this 6-month plan, you don’t have to pay any fees. You’ve read that right. Tello does not charge for activation, maintenance, or early fee termination fees. You also don’t have to agree to any contracts that lock you into a plan you no longer want. You can cancel whenever you feel necessary. Additionally, you’ll get coast-to-coast wireless coverage on a top nationwide GSM network. International calls are included in all plans at the same rate as domestic calls.

Before you go ahead and snag this smart deal, make sure your phone is compatible with Tello’s plan. If not, Tello offers convenient offers for other phones.

Customers who use Tello are raving about the convenience and practicality. One Tello user says, “Tello has been extremely reliable for me in my area, and I’m very pleased with the service. Worked as well as expected. Great price!”

If you want an affordable cellphone plan with no fees at all, then you need to get your hands on this 6-month plan. It’s originally $84, but you can get it on sale for 41% off, or just $49.

Prices subject to change.