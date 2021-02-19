Brush up on your Spanish and 23 other languages with Rosetta Stone, on sale

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

With all the free time you’ve had lately, it’s come to our attention that you don’t really have a hobby. Or at least, not one you can safely do in these times. How about teaching yourself to speak another language? With the Rosetta Stone 1-Year Subscription, you can learn an unlimited number of languages for just $99. It’s fun, enriching, and rewarding. Plus, it’s a good bullet point to add to your resume.

Rosetta Stone will teach you to successfully speak, read, and write in your language of choice (that’s over 24 different languages to chose from). You can listen and learn offline with downloadable Audio Companion lessons, customize your own learning schedule, perfect your pronunciation with the TruACCENT speech engine, and even participate in live tutoring where you can learn from native-speaking individuals.

Ad

Students of Rosetta Stone love how useful the app is. It has a current rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store. One reviewer says, “This program is amazing! It is such a natural and fun way of learning. When I get through with Hebrew, I may learn another language through Rosetta Stone just for fun!”

If you’re concerned you won’t be able to stick with it or stay on track, don’t worry! The “Your Plan” feature allows you to customize your learning schedule into achievable tasks with curated content and helpful reminders.

When the time comes to travel again safely, you’ll be able to book a vacation and get around without having to refer to your translator app. Thanks to what you learned with Rosetta Stone, you’ll know how to speak, understand, and read in a foreign language. Originally priced at $179, this deal is on sale for $99 — that’s 41% off — for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change.