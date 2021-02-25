Turn your open workspace at home into a private one with this desk divider

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you work in an open office environment but value your personal space or privacy, you need one of these Fort: Freestanding Divider for Desks. It’s a fast and easy way to create a barrier between you and your desk-mate or co-workers.

If you’re worried about offending a fellow worker, don’t. Besides your privacy needs, the Fort is ideal for those who want to block out distractions in the office. Each Fort typically costs $285, but you can save $20 when you apply offer code FORT20 at checkout.

A survey conducted in 2018 found that nearly 70% of workers felt distracted at work. When you’re distracted, you get less work done, making for an unproductive workday and, inevitably, an unsatisfied boss. Using the Fort is a smart way to separate yourself from others if you have to work in an office during today’s pandemic.

Ad

You can use these freestanding dividers on desks, tabletops, or other work surfaces you may share. You can even use them if you work at home. They’re a smart way to prevent yourself from daydreaming out the window, catching a glimpse of the TV screen, or being bothered by other common daily interruptions. They’ll also let your family members know when you’re in the zone and can’t be distracted.

The Fort is made with acoustic felt material and can either be laid flat or hung on a hook for easy storage. When finished for the day, all you need to do is fold it up and stow it away until next time. The divider measures 21.5″ L x 44.5″ W and is available in either Charcoal or Heather Grey. It also comes with package feet (mobile and fixed) to complete your workplace setup.

Ad

Save 20% on your own Fort divider when you apply coupon code FORT20 at checkout, bringing the final price down to $265. You’ll love how they cut down on distractions and allow you to work in your own personal space.

Prices subject to change.