Learn to master all of the Microsoft Office suite with this bundle for $40

Microsoft Office is one of the most commonly-used tools in the workplace. It’s essential to know and include in your resume if you apply to jobs regarding administrative work, accounting, and even high-level data analysis. Whether you want a brush up on all its programs or want to learn all the how-to’s and helpful tips from scratch, The Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle is for you.

This bundle includes nine courses led by Stream Skill that will teach you how to use Office programs such as Teams, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint. All of the different programs within the Microsoft Office bundle may seem intimidating, but once you get to know the basics, you’ll feel more comfortable using them for school, work, or other projects.

Microsoft Teams, covered in the first lesson, is a way to communicate with your co-workers and can help you improve productivity across your business. The course on Outlook teaches you the basics of email and calendar, creating your own auto-replies, creating tasks and notes, and more. As for Excel, there are three separate courses for beginners and advanced users that teach you how to create useful spreadsheets with useful features such as functions, formulas, and detailed formatting tools.

You’ll learn how to build a comprehensive presentation with the help of PowerPoint and how to incorporate graphics, images, objects, shapes, and SmartArt into your projects. The bundle also covers the basics of Word, including navigation, editing, and saving your work. Lastly, you’ll discover how to build different projects and create databases in Access and Advanced Access.

Once you complete the course, you can confidently include the entire Microsoft Office Suite on your resume. Valued at $871, you can get the 9-course Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle on sale for $39.99 — that’s 95% off for a limited time.

