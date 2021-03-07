Learn to play the guitar with this beginner-to-expert bundle under $30

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

How many times do you say to yourself, “Man, I wish I could play the guitar?” A lot, right? Thankfully, it’s never too late to learn a new life skill. Stop wishing and start doing with The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle. Completing this course is the first step to get your toes wet and become a talented guitarist. This program will be your starting point to musical confidence, and for only $29, it can be yours.

This bundle features courses led by Dan Dresnok and Scott Van Zen, including 14 courses featuring 79 hours of beginner-to-expert-level content. Learning any new instrument is a long process that requires patience and dedication; there are so many facets of comprehensive musical education to cover, and The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle will provide vital insight and expertise. You’ll learn important lessons such as how to read tabs, guitar riffs, lick practices, strum fundamentals, achieving the right tones and dynamics, along with other essential guitar skills.

You’ll find Blues and Jazz crash courses as well as a complete foundation course, all of which are filled with techniques to help you become the next Slash, Tom Morello, Neil Young, or any Beatle. You’ll no longer wonder, “How do their fingers do all that?” when watching your favorite musician’s solos. When you complete the last course, you’ll feel satisfied with how far you’ve come and all the progress you made with each lesson.

This course has raving reviews from students, including, “If you are looking for an excellent course, this is well worth the money,” “Really straightforward and simple,” and “Must-have course if you’re starting out playing guitar.”

Soon enough, you’ll be playing the music to your ears thanks to this jam-packed instructional bundle. It’s on sale for $29 right now, or 98% off. Now that’s something to rock out about.

