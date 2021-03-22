Keep your skin soft, healthy, and smooth with this award-winning exfoliation tool

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Skincare is your number one priority. You’re always reading up on how to keep your skin looking and feeling as healthy as can be. However, attaining and maintaining flawless skin is no easy feat. If you’re looking to add a skincare device to your daily regime that will help you remove dead skin and baby hairs, you need the StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Exfoliation Tool. It’s designed to give you a smooth complexion, even skin tone, and clear your pores in a quick, efficient manner.

So how exactly can this little tool help your skin? As you glide the sterile syringe edge blade against your skin, it will safely remove dead skin buildup and peach fuzz while delivering a smooth, even complexion. Your skin will feel exfoliated, soft, and healthier after each use.

One benefit of using this tool regularly (just once a week) is that it enhances the penetration of any oils, lotions, or serums you use on your face. Just begin at the cheekbone near the hairline, hold your skin taut behind the blade, and gently glide it towards the nose using short strokes. Continue this pattern until you cover your entire cheek and jaw area.

The StackedSkincare tool is cruelty-free, vegan, non-comedogenic, and sulfate-free. It was developed by an aesthetician using pharmaceutical ingredients.

Those who have used this dermaplaning tool are satisfied with their results and how effective it is at removing hair. It has a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, and one customer says, “This product is worth every penny and more. It’s sharp and removes every hair, and so much dead skin was removed.”

Grab the StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Exfoliation Tool while it’s available for just $52.99 — 29% off its original price for a limited time.

