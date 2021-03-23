This windowsill garden herb kit comes with everything you need to grow fresh herbs in your kitchen

Grow 10 different culinary herbs right on your windowsill with this kit.

Spring is just around the corner and it’s time to get growing!

If you’ve ever wished that you could have freshly grown herbs ready and waiting in your kitchen for your next homecooked meal, we found the perfect garden herb growing kit that fits right on your windowsill and it’s on sale now for only $37.99.

If growing things scares you, don’t worry, you don’t need a green thumb for this Windowsill Garden Herb Kit because they’ve taken all the guesswork and mess out of gardening in this convenient indoor growing kit.

This kit includes growing cups that are designed to be reused for years to come, organic coir disc soil for planting germinated seeds, plant markers that you can use for herb identification, drip trays with convenient drain plugs, sprinkler bottle cap that fits a standard-sized water bottle for gardening, and easy-to-follow growing instructions.

You’ll be happy to know that the premium herb seeds that come with the Windowsill Garden Herb Kit are organic and locally sourced in the US with a high germination rate and include the most popular herbs used in cooking such as basil, parsley, oregano, cilantro, arugula, dill, chervil, fennel, chives, and garlic chives.

This environment-friendly herb growing kit is perfect for those that live in apartments and don’t have access to a big garden or for anyone who simply wants to have immediate access to fresh-grown herbs in their kitchen without messing around.

If this sounds like you, now is the perfect time to grab the Windowsill Garden Herb Kit, now on sale for only $37.99, and start growing some fresh, delicious herbs before it’s too late!

