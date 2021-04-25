Become a self-published author with this 10 course guide for $40

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been wondering how to turn your good idea into a great novel, look no further. The Creative Writing eBook Self-Publishing Bundle can transform you into a self-published author in just 13 hours. The courses are taught by David Ault, who has published more than 1,000 books and taught online courses to over 50,000 students over the past few years. He’s also lectured at universities and other educational institutions, where he developed his passion for teaching.

After just 10 courses, you’ll have what it takes to be a successful self-published writer. An introductory guide to novel writing covers the essential phases of creating your own book — researching, writing, polishing, and editing. A published author will walk you through Scrivener, the leading book writing software that’s known for having a bit of a learning curve. You’ll consider such self-publishing concepts like perma free books and lead magnets and pick up valuable productivity tips and practices that can optimize your writing process and teach you how to write like a pro!

You’ll also discover essential information to help you publish on the world’s biggest book marketplace, Amazon. Get familiar with publishing on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (formerly CreateSpace) and the elements involved in creating a great-looking paperback book that will skyrocket your credibility as a self-published author. Learn how to best market your book, research competitors, and decide if you should publish elsewhere.

You will be taught the best way to source images for your eBook’s cover art and promotion. From formatting front and back matter to inserting illustrations and custom styling, you’ll learn everything you need to create a perfectly formatted eBook. Of course, what good is your new eBook without any readers? Become proficient in building your own promotional website, getting your name and work out to a broader audience.

With 24/7 lifetime access, you’ll always be a click or tap away from the 261 lessons included. The Creative Writing eBook Self-Publishing Bundle earned an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 10,000 students, so you can have confidence in the information and training you’ll be receiving. Get started today for only $39.99.

