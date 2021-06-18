10 fitness deals for Father’s Day that will help keep your dad healthy and fit

Help your Dad stay motivated and in shape with these 10 fitness products.

Father’s Day is almost here (it’s on the 20th!). If you’re searching for the perfect gift for a dad that’s into fitness and likes to challenge himself with new and innovative workout options, we’ve rounded up some incredible fitness deals that will help him stay in tip-top shape all year round.

These 10 fitness products have a special bonus coupon for 20% off when you use the coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout and they are only available for a limited time.

AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment

The perfect gift for dads that work hard and deserve to relax comfortably. The AIR-C + HEAT uses air compression massage, a revolutionary therapy technique that relieves pain, increases blood flow and decreases inflammation.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xs_T4pLd6ug

Get the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment for $135.99 (reg. $189) with code WELOVEDAD.

Iron Chest Master Fitness System

The Iron Chest Master Fitness System is for the dad that wants a chiseled chest. This machine will help your dad increase strength while building and sculpting his chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and abs.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/92677947

Get the Iron Chest Master Fitness System for $77.59 (reg. $119) with code WELOVEDAD.

Jawzrsize Facial Fitness

Jawrsize is a new exercise product for anybody looking to achieve a slimmer face, reduce the double chin effect, or tone, firm, and strengthen the whole facial to the neck area.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/mcWRUChR8Tw

Get the Jawzrsize Facial Fitness for $23.99 (reg. $109) with code WELOVEDAD.

THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout

The Chopper is a great gift for dads that don’t have time to go to the gym but still want to stay in shape. This innovative piece of equipment is shaped like an axe and utilizes chopping motions for full-body cardio and strength workouts.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/W08NzWOxQAM

Get THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout for $95.99 (reg. $139) with code WELOVEDAD.

ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer

Dad will be showcasing his ripped abs once he gets a hold of this personal mobile trainer. It has multiple workout positions to help strengthen his core, tone abs, flatten the tummy and lose weight.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/qlOvbS5ydCs

Get the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer for $109.56 (reg. $179) with code WELOVEDAD.

Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower

The Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower is a platinum gift for the Dad that never wants to miss a stroke while he’s on land. This rowing machine will offer him optimal on-water rowing simulation with natural resistance, smart handle and wireless controls.

Get the Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower for $2,556.00 (reg. $3,195) with code WELOVEDAD.

EDGE Suspension Trainer

The EDGE Suspension Trainer Set uses resistance bands so that your Dad can start strengthening and toning his target muscles and do corrective exercises right from the comfort of his own home.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/9z6Va5K3FZ8

Get the EDGE Suspension Trainer for $43.19 (reg. $149) with code WELOVEDAD.

SmartRope PURE

The Smart Rope PURE is a connected ‘smart’ jump rope that links with the Smart Gym mobile app via Bluetooth to track Dad’s progress, help him stay motivated, and work out smarter. This jump rope features a unique 45° rope housing and two sets of ball bearings in each handle to ensure a smooth natural motion.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/1qNio4v1dig

Get the SmartRope PURE for $47.96 (reg. $59) with code WELOVEDAD.

TorroBand: Powerful Resistance Band Trainer

Help Dad build muscle and get in shape anywhere with this heavy-duty, on-the-go resistance band trainer with 4 bands that have resistance up to 350lbs.

Get the TorroBand: Powerful Resistance Band Trainer for $91.99 (reg. $199) with code WELOVEDAD.

MINIREX: Strongest Percussion Massage Gun

MINIREX is a small yet powerful massage gun with 4 speeds that will match its intensity to your dad’s needs. This is the perfect way for Dad to wind down after a long day and it will help to increase blood circulation and expedite recovery.

Get the MINIREX: Strongest Percussion Massage Gun for $111.99 (reg. $199) with code WELOVEDAD.

