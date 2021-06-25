Bring the world of wine to your doorstep and learn something while you sip

You may not consider yourself a wine connoisseur, but you know what you like. It may not be within your realm to be able to take a sip or a sniff and determine the type of grape that went into its making, or the underlying notes that enhance the flavor. While your tastes may have a certain leaning, it’s not because you know exactly what you’re looking for, it’s because, to you, it’s pleasing to the tongue. Maybe what you need is a virtual sommelier.

Perhaps “virtual” is not exactly the right term, because at Bright Cellars the sommeliers are very real. Bright Cellars is a monthly wine club that matches you with wine you’ll love. How exactly do they do that? With a quick 7 question-quiz, Bright Cellars can determine how your tastes will run. Are you a dark chocolate fan? Do you like your drinks sweet? What’s your fruit of choice? These preferences will help personalize the wine you’ll receive directly to your doorstep. And those sommeliers we were talking about? They’re sourcing vintages from around the world to ensure you have the opportunity to broaden your wine horizons.

Ad

Every month Bright Cellars will deliver specially-selected bottles of wine, together with loads of information about each bottle. This includes things like the region where the grapes were grown, tasting notes, serving temperatures, food pairings, and more. After trying each of the wines, you can then rate them so the good folks at Bright Cellars get an even better understanding of your flavor profile. With each box, they’ll continue to improve your selections using a sophisticated algorithm that compares 18 attributes to your preferences, including sweetness, acidity, tannin levels, fruitiness, body, and more.

All this data can also serve you when you’re not drinking a bottle from your Bright Cellars shipment. You’ll start to see a trend in what type of wine you like and what its characteristics tend to be. That means you’ll be much more well equipped to find something you’ll enjoy whether you’re buying a bottle at the store or selecting from a wine list in the future while you’re out for dinner at Esquire Tavern, Biga, High Street, or anywhere else.

Ad

For now, with the pandemic entering its third wave and some restrictions still in place, having your own wine tasting room is undoubtedly a benefit. The convenience and flexibility of their delivery system, their unique packaging (they ship wine on its side, rather than vertically), and the fact that only 1 in 12 wines measure up to their high standards during sourcing, make Bright Cellars a solid choice. As a bit of insurance, if there’s a bottle in your delivery that you truly don’t care for, they’ll work with you to send another bottle in your next shipment.

Voted one of the “Best Wine Subscription Boxes and Clubs” by urban tastebud, Bright Cellars’ ultimate goal is to teach you about which wine you might like so you can make educated choices with respect to your vintages and varietals. To help you get there, Bright Cellars is offering your first 6-bottle box at 50% off the regular price.

Ad

So whether you prefer a robust red or a fruity white, or have a penchant for both, you can form a relationship with Bright Cellars that’s sure to last. You supply the cheese, Bright Cellars will deliver the wine, and the friends will come, even if it is only via Zoom call for now.