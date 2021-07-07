Outrank your competitors and boost your online traffic with the 2021 Google Business Marketing Bundle

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you own or manage a website, blog or social media channels your main goal is to get people to click on your website and interact with it.

However, that action sounds a lot easier than it is because you need to please the Google Gods in order to rank high on their search engine and get the right eyes to see everything you have to offer.

Sometimes it can take years to be visible on the first few pages of Google but The 2021 Google SEO & SERP Business Marketing Bundle is now available to teach you how to boost your online traffic and take your business to the next level and it’s well worth the cost of only $34.98.

This bundle is packed with 11 courses and 390 lessons that are led by the 3-time best-selling Amazon author, Alex Genadinik.

Alex definitely knows a thing or two about business and he’s listed as a creator of top entrepreneur mobile apps and the host of a popular business and marketing channel on YouTube.

With Alex’s knowledge, you’ll learn how to write better headlines that increase click-through rates, learn how to use voice search to get more traffic through different types of searches in his 4.5/5 star rated course, how to label your website images to help you rank with Google and how to outrank your competitors by learning how to find and use unique keywords.

You also learn how to get relevant backlinks that will help your website and social media channels gain more authority and more clicks. Lastly, you’ll have access to a few masterclasses that dive into the technical side of websites such as the all-important rich and featured snippets and the mind-boggling HTML schema.

If you’re ready to see your online traffic go to the moon and back, don’t wait to grab The 2021 Google SEO & SERP Business Marketing Bundle, now on sale for only $34.98 for a limited time.

