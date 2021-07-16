Create the ultimate backyard movie theater with this Kodak smart projector

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to create the ultimate backyard oasis this summer where all your friends and family can come over and hang for a nice and relaxing weekend, the Kodak Luma 450 Portable Full HD Smart Projector is a must-have accessory.

The Kodak Luma 450 is perfect for displaying action-packed movies from the comforts of your own home without having to spend an arm and leg visiting the local movie theater. With this smart projector, you can instantly stream your favorite movies and shows in Full HD on a screen that expands up to an impressive 170 inches.

It can play files from a USB or HDMI connection port and it supports streaming video over Android applications. The projector has dual 1W speakers for mobile viewing, but it also features a 3.5mm audio jack if you want to experience your movies with headphones or speakers.

This smart projector is super simple to set up and use too. Just connect compatible devices wirelessly via Miracast to mirror your screen, or cast videos from compatible apps using DLNA. You can even use your phone as a remote and take full advantage of the screen mirroring features. The Kodak also comes with a handy tripod so you can set it as you please.

The Luma 450 is portable, so if you want to head over to your best friend’s house to watch a good flick you can easily bring it along. It comes with a DC Adapter, remote control, HDMI cable, charging cable and a quick start guide to help you out the first time you set it up. And since it’s made by Kodak, you know that you’re getting a quality projector. In fact, customers rated it 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon!

The Kodak Luma 450 Portable Full HD Smart Projector is ready to transform your backyard into a full movie theater. Grab it now for $549.99, and don’t forget your popcorn and s’mores!

