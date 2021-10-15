Take a seat wherever you are in the CLIQ portable camping chair

This collapsible chair easily unfolds from the compact size of a water bottle to give you a reliable place to sit in any location.

Nothing beats the great outdoors. Whether you’re at the beach, in the woods or relaxing in a friend’s backyard, nature is refreshing, beautiful and healing. From canoes to tents to fire pits, there’s a ton of gear that can enhance your outdoor experience and open the door to new possibilities. One piece of equipment that you can use in almost any situation is a solid portable chair. The CLIQ Portable Camping Chair is a simple, but amazing item that will bring you comfort wherever you go.

Camping chairs don’t have to be bulky or heavy. This collapsible chair easily unfolds from the compact size of a water bottle to give you a reliable place to sit in any location. Weighing only 3.65 pounds, the chair can fit easily into your backpack, luggage or car. Built to last, this chair comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Add a touch of comfort to all your favorite outdoor activities with lumbar support and comfort 12 inches off the ground. The chair may be small, but it delivers top-notch comfort so you can enjoy your favorite outdoor activities without sitting on the ground.

Bring this chair to concerts, backyard BBQs, kids’ soccer games, camping, the beach and more. Your friends might get jealous of you, which means you know what to get them for their next birthday.

This fan-favorite has an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. A review in Forbes notes that “It can comfortably seat a full-sized adult and, owing to its small folded size, is easier to carry than most.”

Bring comfort with you wherever you go with the CLIQ Portable Camping Chair. It’s on sale at 10% off for $89.99. Invest in this portable luxury to add comfort to the beauty and fun of the outdoors.

