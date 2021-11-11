Shop these car safety accessory deals in our Pre-Black Friday Sale

From dashcams to an ice scraper to a key organizer, these tools are designed to improve safety, comfort, and convenience.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

This holiday season, give the gift of automobile safety. Our Pre-Black Friday Sale features eight products that will help you and your loved ones stay safe on the road. From dashcams to an ice scraper to a key organizer, these tools are designed to improve safety, comfort, and convenience. And, you can get each item for 15% off its current price when you use the code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

KeySmart™ Pro 14-Key Organizer with Tile Smart Location

For your friend who’s always losing their keys, this location device will track them on a map and even play a tune to help them find them faster. With an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this tool can be a game-changer.

Ad

Get the KeySmart™ Pro 14-Key Organizer with Tile Smart Location for $36.54 (reg. $42.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Portable Heated Ice Scraper

No one wants to be late to work because they were defrosting their car. Get ice off your car after a chilly night with this high-strength ice scraper.

Get this Portable Heated Ice Scraper for $20.39 (reg. $23.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Emergency Triangle Roadside Warning Light

Pulling over on the side of the road at night can be dangerous. Ensure that it’s a bit safer with this super-bright safety light. It also has a USB output plug, so you can charge your devices while you wait for roadside assistance.

Ad

Get this Emergency Triangle Roadside Warning Light for $25.49 (reg. $29.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

JUNOJUMPER V3 External Battery

Upgrade a standard set of jumper cables with this 7,500 mAh multifunctional battery. Use it to jumpstart a car, or quickly charge devices.

Get the JUNOJUMPER V3 External Battery for $84.15 (reg. $99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Orbit 960 4K Wi-Fi GPS Dashcam

No one wants to get in an accident. But preparation is still key. Capture everything that’s on the road, day or night, with this high-resolution dashcam.

Ad

Get the Orbit 960 4K Wi-Fi GPS Dashcam for $152.99 (reg. $179.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Saint Torch Rechargeable 8,000 Lumen Flashlight

It’s simple, but it’s always good to keep a flashlight in your car. This one is the real deal with a 8000-lumen ultra-high output and rechargeable battery to will help you see far and wide through mist and fog.

Get the Saint Torch Rechargeable 8,000 Lumen Flashlight for $228.65 (reg. $269) with code SAVE15NOV.

Rexing V1P Pro Dash Camera

Ad

Ensure your safety on the road with this dash cam’s dual HD channel, 170° viewing angle and wide dynamic range. An average of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon shows that it’ll be there for you if you need it.

Get the Rexing V1P Pro Dash Camera for $161.49 (reg. $189.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Ironmax 22000mAH Jump Starter Portable Power Station Air Compressor w/ LED Light - Black/Orange

This is the ultimate tool to limit your time spent pulled over on the side of the road. Quickly inflate tires, jumpstart your car and charge appliances, all while the LED light helps you see what you’re doing. '

Ad

Get the Ironmax 22000mAH Jump Starter Portable Power Station Air Compressor w/ LED Light for $169.99 (reg. $199.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Prices subject to change.