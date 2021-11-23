Save 20% off this rechargeable flame-free lighter for Black Friday

The Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter is a hassle-free way of lighting your campfire, candles, stove, or anything else that you need a flame for.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Being stuck in the woods without a match or working lighter is like being stuck up a creek without a paddle. It’s a situation that no one wants to find themselves and thankfully, technology has made it pretty easy for us to create fire without having to break a sweat rubbing sticks together.

The Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter is a hassle-free way of lighting your campfire, candles, stove, or anything else that you need a flame for. Right now it’s included in our Black Friday sale so you can use BFSAVE20 at checkout and enjoy some extra savings.

This sleek flame-less lighter features the latest technology in portable lighting, allowing an extremely bright light to be encased in a lightweight compact unit. The cool pocket-sized design allows the torch to be carried with you anywhere. Since there is no flame, the wind isn’t a factor when you have to light something up and you don’t have to worry about carrying around lighter fluid anymore.

Instead, the Slimeline uses a rechargeable lithium battery that can last for weeks. When it’s ready for charge, all you have to do is plug the convenient charging cable into any USB port.

The Slimline Lighter has a sleek metallic zinc alloy casing making it a lot more stylish than those neon disposable lighters and since it’s super lightweight and compact you can easily take it with you on your travels or store it easily at home when not in use. It also has a double-sided ignition for quick and easy lighting and it’s completely windproof so you don’t have to worry about trying to re-ignite it a dozen times on a windy day.

The Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter normally sells for $34 but right now you can use coupon code BFSAVE20 and save even more.

Get The Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter for $11.99 (reg. $24) with code BFSAVE20

