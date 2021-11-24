Create the ultimate holiday meat tray with these bourbon-infused bratwurst and hot dogs

If you're hosting some holiday gatherings and your menu is looking a little boring, we've found the perfect food that will impress your guest's taste buds.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Planning a holiday party can be stressful especially when it comes to figuring out what food and drinks to serve to your guests.

If your hosting some holiday gatherings and your menu is looking a little boring, we’ve found the perfect food that will compliment your drink menu and impress your guest’s taste buds.

The Booze Dogs Bluetick Bourbon Bratwurst & Hot Dog Combo is the premium meat tray that you want at your party. Right now you can take advantage of Black Friday savings and use coupon code BFSAVE20 and enjoy 20% off this beefy combo.

Ad

This combo gives you small batches of 2lb bratwurst and 2lb hot dogs. Each batch is made from premium pork shoulder that is blended in the highest quality spices and marinated in real bourbon, with no synthetic flavoring and no nitrites or nitrates. The bratwurst and hot dogs are slow smoked with natural hickory hardwood chips to enhance flavor.

If you’re not sure when you might like to serve the Booze Dog, don’t worry, they arrive at your home frozen in a reusable and recyclable cooler so you can keep them chilled until you’re ready.

What’s even better about these mouth-watering Booze Dogs is that with every online purchase, 3% of profits are donated to Best Friends Animal Society for the well-being of man’s best friend.

If you’re planning some holiday parties with friends or family, or if you just want a really good meat tray to enjoy by yourself, this combo will give you 26 total servings of bourbon-infused bratwurst and hot dog. It’ll go perfectly with a nice tall glass of craft beer or a short tumbler of bourbon on the rocks.

Ad

Normally The Booze Dogs Bluetick Bourbon Bratwurst & Hot Dog Combo sells for $69 but right now you can use coupon code BFSAVE20 and get it for $50.39.

Prices subject to change