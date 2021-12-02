Shop these 5 gifts for under $100 each in our Cyber Monday Sale

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When it comes to holiday shopping, finding something for everyone on your list can be tricky. And staying on budget can be even harder. To help you out, we’ve selected five gifts that are under $100 for your family, friends, co-workers, etc. with a range of interests. And, as part of our Cyber Monday Sale, the prices of these gifts have been reduced by an additional 20-40% off when you use our coupon codes. Keep the holidays merry with these five practical, fun and affordable gifts!

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

For artists and home decorating aficionados, this portable sensor can identify any color with a simple scan. Pair it with the Nix Digital app to use colors you see in real life in digital art or download the Nix Paints app to match more than 100,000 paint colors. This sleek, pocket sized-device can give you a whole new perspective on color! Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $67.16 (reg. $99) with code CMSAVE20.

FLÎKR® Fire2: Personal Fireplace

There’s nothing like sitting around a glowing fire in the wintertime. The FLÎKR® Fire2: Personal Fireplace is a safe, portable mini fireplace that uses isopropyl rubbing alcohol to warm your home. You can also cook over it, roasting marshmallows without the mess or smoke. Give the gift of coziness with this beautiful indoor fire kit. Get the FLÎKR® Fire2: Personal Fireplace for $71.99 (reg. $99) with code CMSAVE20.

Winc Wine Delivery: $165 of Credit for 12 Bottles

Send a curated case of wine to someone you love, or send it to yourself and gift individual bottles with Winc. As Forbes notes, “the proof is in the bottle” with these exclusive wine selections. Get 12 bottles from Winc Wine Delivery for $71.96 (reg. $165) with code CMSAVE20.

4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone

Yes, you can get a drone for under $100. This remote-controlled quadcopter drone has everything you need to capture stable and wide aerial shots. Share this gift with any photographers, filmmakers or drone-curious people in your life. Get the 4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone for $55.96 (reg. $69.95) with code CMSAVE20.

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription

This AI-based cloud storage plan includes 15TB of super-secure backup space for photos and files. Store and organize all your data with more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined. Get a lifetime subscription to the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for $89.99 (reg. $4320) with code CMSAVE40.

