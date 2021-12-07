GIFT GUIDE: These 8 home gifts are perfect for holiday giving

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The holidays are fast approaching. Prepare for any potential supply-chain slowdowns by doing your holiday shopping sooner rather than later. We’ve selected eight excellent home items that will make the perfect gifts for home cooks, wine lovers and anyone else.

Cheer Collection (Stackcommerce)

Cheer Collection 7-Piece Food Container Set (Black Lids)

Not only will these containers help keep food organized, but they also put food on display so it’ll look better on counters and in pantries. With an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these stackable, airtight containers are trusted to keep food fresh for long periods of time.

Napa King Wine Preserver (Stackcommerce)

Napa King Auto Vacuum Wine Preserver Saver Cap

Ad

Wine aficionados will love this device, which will keep their favorite wines fresh. It electronically seals and caps bottles to preserve the flavor, aroma and feel of any bottle of wine.

Giveneu Coffee Grinder (Stackcommerce)

GIVENEU Electric Conical Burr 31-Setting Coffee Grinder

High-quality beans with a good, fresh grind can make all the difference. Give this grinder to your coffee-loving friends and family to help them enjoy their favorite beverage with 31 custom grind settings and a quick grind. Plus, it looks great on any countertop.

Artestia Electric Fodue Set (Stackcommerce)

Artestia Electric Fondue Set

Ad

While it might conjure images of a 1970s dinner party, fondue is not a thing of the past. Share the fun and melty goodness of fondue with this electric fondue pot and color-coded forks. An average of 4.7 stars on Amazon shows that fondue is as hot as ever.

MyFAK First Aid Kit (Stackcommerce)

MyFAK Basic First Aid Kit

Whether you’re in the kitchen, out for a hike or on a road trip, you want a first aid kit within reach. Give the gift of safety with this durable kit with over 100 quality first aid and trauma supplies.

Formfit Digital Scale (Stackcommerce)

Formfit+ Bluetooth Digital Scale

Ad

This digital scale looks at more than just weight. Pair it with the app to view and track 13 metrics including body fat, muscle mass, bone mass and protein.

Costway Air Fryer (Stackcommerce)

Costway 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven 19 QT Dehydrate Convection Ovens w/ 5 Accessories

You may have heard about how great air fryers are. And they’re totally worth the hype. Cook crispy, delicious and healthy foods in this multi-function appliance.

Crescent Cocktail Glasses (Stackcommerce)

Crescent Cocktail Glasses

Ad

Enjoy the flavor of wine, whiskey and scotch in these uniquely-shaped glasses. Inspired by vintage glasses, these are designed to facilitate natural aeration for a heightened flavor experience.

Prices subject to change.