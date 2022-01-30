Prepare for a job in cybersecurity with this $40 course bundle

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The world of cybersecurity isn’t all secret spies or guys sitting in their moms’ basements. There are a variety of real-world skills, jobs, and careers to be found in the field. Discover how you can plug into modern cybersecurity with a comprehensive set of courses on the subject: The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle.

With nine courses, 681 lessons, and over 60 hours of content, this bundle covers the ins and outs of modern cybersecurity. Dive into subjects including ethical hacking, major cybersecurity certifications, penetration testing, IT, and more to start paving your own way in this important and lucrative field.

Ethical hacking uses the principles of hacking to test sites’ safety, protecting them against future breaches. The five courses in this bundle on the subject introduce you to the practice, covering highly coveted skills in using hacking to bolster security.

Beyond ethical hacking, courses in this bundle will help prepare you for a job in cybersecurity with broad overviews followed by in-depth information on how to actually apply the skills you learn. With an average of 4.5 out of 5-star reviews, the IT Interview Training Course is useful in showing you how to ace the interview process, including technical interviews, to actually land a job in the field of IT. Prepare for cybersecurity certification exams with practice questions for CISSP, CISA, CISM, and CEH exams.

Taught by solo instructors and seasoned eLearning academies, the courses in this bundle are designed to share valuable information in ways you can actually retain. Study cybersecurity at your own pace with intuitive lessons from highly-rated instructors.

Find your niche in cybersecurity, learning skills you can apply to competitive IT jobs with The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle. Explore all this bundle has to offer for the low price of $39.99.

