Listen to your favorite music anywhere with 50% off this compact Sonix Bluetooth Speaker

This compact Sonix speaker is portable and small enough to toss into your purse or gym bag but don’t let the size deter you because the sound is huge.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are the best way to take your favorite music with you anywhere you go. It doesn’t matter if you’re heading to the gym, beach, backyard, or even another room in your house, Bluetooth speakers allow you to let the music keep on playing.

However, choosing a high-quality Bluetooth speaker can be challenging since there are so many options available to consumers these days. There are big speakers, small speakers, wireless speakers, wired speakers, and the prices can range from pocket change to hundreds of dollars.

If you’re looking for a new Bluetooth speaker to take on all your spring and summer adventures but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, check out the Sonix Bluetooth Speaker, now on sale for 50% off for only $22.50.

Ad

This compact Sonix speaker is portable and small enough to toss into your purse or gym bag but don’t let the size deter you because the sound is huge.

Not only does it produce high-quality sound but the Sonix Bluetooth Speaker also connects wirelessly to any compatible tablet or smartphone. The long-range ability gives you an impressive 33-foot wireless connection. Even better, this speaker will play up to hours on a full charge and it charges up in only 2.5 hours so you can keep on listening and keep the party going.

The soft peach color makes it perfect for summer and the handy wristlet means you can add it as a cool and functional accessory to your summer wardrobe. If you’re ready to keep the music playing on all your upcoming adventures, don’t wait to grab this deal. Get the Sonix Bluetooth Speaker on sale for only $22.50. That’s a savings of 50% off the regular price of $45 but only for a short time.

Ad

Prices subject to change