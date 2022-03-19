This wireless charging desk pad is on sale for 16% off

This desk pad has features to optimize your desk space, protecting your desk from wear while charging your devices and functioning as a mousepad.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When you organize your desk, you can organize your mind. The clutter of papers, wires, snacks, and miscellaneous objects can obscure the more important tasks at hand. Keep your desk tidy and functioning with the KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad.

This desk pad has features to optimize your desk space, protecting your desk from wear while charging your devices and functioning as a mousepad. The 10W wireless charger lets you charge your phone so it always has enough battery. Keep your mouse moving seamlessly with the micro-textured flat mouse pad. Rest your wrists and forearms to stay comfortable and reduce the risk of injury on comfort-cushioned material.

The sleek design of this pad will look great on any surface. It’s made with premium PE leather, a material that’s water-resistant, stain-resistant, doesn’t show scratches and that’s easy to clean.

Ad

An optimal desk setup includes a combination of form and function to ensure that you feel comfortable in your environment and thus make the most of your workday. Maximize your productivity with this multi-feature and stylish desk pad and charging station.

One reviewer who gave the desk pad 5 out of 5 stars wrote “Wide pad means I don’t have to restrict my mouse movements, and charging at the desk is great. Very convenient.”

Whether you’re working from home or going back to the office, small adjustments to your work setup can make a big difference. When you add this desk pad to the mix, you can motivate to keep the rest of your desk neat along with your computer files, too.

Usually priced at $119, the KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad is on sale for $99.99. Enjoy this 16% discount on a desk accessory that will keep your workspace organized, stylish and functional.

Ad

Prices subject to change.