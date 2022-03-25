Gear up for daylight savings time with this runaway alarm clock

The Runaway Alarm Clock is an alarm clock on wheels that will race around your bedroom until you actually get up and turn it off.

Daylights Saving Time means that the sun will set an hour later, but with the clocks changing, you lose an hour of sleep. Ensure that you adjust to the time change with an alarm clock that will get you up and at it in the morning. Clocky: The Runaway Alarm Clock is an alarm clock on wheels that will race around your bedroom until you actually get up and turn it off. This creative solution is perfect for sound sleepers or anyone who uses their snooze button too liberally.

When it’s time for you to wake up in the morning, Clocky will make a sound loud enough to wake deep sleepers and roll around your room. It runs, jumps, and even hides from you so you’ll be forced to get out of bed and catch it. While you might not exactly enjoy the process of chasing after a clock while you’re half asleep, this will get the job done when it comes to ensuring that you’re fully awake when you need to be.

Featured on Shark Tank, the Today Show, Ellen, Good Morning America, and more, Clocky has demonstrated its ability to liven up your morning routine and get you up in time for work, school, or anything else. TechCrunch called Clocky “One of the coolest alarm clocks of the century” and People noted that, “Heavy sleepers say this hilarious clock is the only thing that can actually get them up and moving on tired mornings.”

One common piece of advice to improve your quality of sleep is to reduce screentime before bed. But, if you use your phone as an alarm clock, it can be all too tempting to look at it before you doze off. With Clocky, you can charge your phone for the night away from your bed and know that you’ll get a reliable wake-up call in the morning.

Get Clocky: The Runaway Alarm Clock for yourself and any other late sleepers in your life. This silly, but effective wakeup method will help anyone adjust to daylight savings and resist the temptation of the snooze button. Priced at $39.99, Clocky is an affordable investment in prompt wake-up times.

