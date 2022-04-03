Stay on top of cleaning with this Hoover swivel vacuum

The High Performance Swivel Upright Vacuum is equipped with features to help reduce the spend you time cleaning your home.

It can be amazing how quickly dust, dirt, and hair accumulate on the floors of your home. Even when it feels like you’re constantly cleaning, dirt just keeps on coming. Stay on top of the crumbs, pet hair, and other particles that accumulate on your floors with the Hoover High Performance Swivel Upright Vacuum Cleaner.

An effective vacuum cleaner makes it so you won’t need to clean as often. And when your vacuum is easy to use, you’ll be more likely to use it rather than letting dust continue to accumulate. This option can streamline your cleaning process with its efficient and high-quality features.

The High Performance Swivel Upright Vacuum is equipped with features to help reduce the spend you time cleaning your home. Its swivel steering system lets it easily navigate your floors, turning around sharp corners and cleaning hard-to-reach places. Edge to edge suction maximizes the amount that’s being picked up at any given point so you can get a quick clean.

Vacuum more than just your floors with a crevice tool and extension wand that reaches eight feet. The 2-in-1 upholstery tool is ideal for cleaning furniture. The Scatter Guard prevents dirt from spreading on your floors and the dirt cup is convenient to empty into the trash. Ensure that even tiny particles are out of your home with a filter made from HEPA material.

There’s a reason “Hoover” is synonymous with “vacuum.” Founded in 1908, Hoover has been making quality vacuum cleaners for decades. This one continues that legacy with its convenience and effectiveness. And it’s designed to last three times longer than a traditional vacuum.

This vacuum is a solid investment in the cleanliness of your home. For a limited time, the Hoover High Performance Swivel Upright Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for 23% off, bringing the price down from $169 to just $129.99.

