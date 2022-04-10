Improve your sleep and your health with this CarbonIce 7-in-1 Memory Pillow

Seems you already have a memory pillow. It remembers how you tossed and turned because you couldn’t get it feeling “just right” underneath your head. It remembers how you threw it off the bed because you were sneezing non-stop. It remembers all the curse words you used (but luckily could not repeat) as you rubbed the sore muscles in your neck. Well, toss that one aside and get a pillow that’s going to alleviate all those problems — the CarbonIce Pillow.

We all know the importance of getting a good night’s sleep. Getting your required 7 hours of shut-eye is important for your physical health as well as your mental health. Sleep deprivation can lead to an increased risk for diabetes, high blood pressure, as well as issues with your cognitive abilities. Of particular concern during these times, it can also weaken your immune system. And make no mistake, the quality of your pillow can make all the difference between a peaceful trip to dreamland or a night of counting sheep.

Ad

Regular pillows are oftentimes made of porous material which will absorb sweat and bacteria, creating the perfect environment for mold to form and dust mites to breed. They lose their shape thus their ability to give your head and neck any support. So if you’re sleeping on a worn-out pillow, scrunching and folding it up every night, it’s time to consider this CarbonIce Pillow. Its revolutionary Activ-Air Technology, the Cooling Gel Foam, the Carbon Bamboo Charcoal, and the Copper-Infused Inner Cover, work together to enhance breathability, keep you cool, and stave off those nasty things you really would rather not even think about. This pillow allows for two levels of firmness to suit your personal preference, and its ergonomic design promotes a comfortable rest while ensuring a good sleeping posture.

Successfully funded on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the CarbonIce Pillow is now on sale for 30% off the suggested retail price. For only $69.99 you can rest assured that sweet dreams await.

Ad

Prices subject to change.