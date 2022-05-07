Keep this mini vacuum cleaner on deck for little spills and dust throughout the day

This portable mini tabletop vacuum cleaner is perfect for those messy spots that you can't stop thinking about until you take care of them.

At the start of every new day, you might not notice the sunshine or how refreshed you feel from a good night’s rest; especially during allergy season, you could be instantly waking up and starting to notice all of the microscopic dust and hair that collected overnight as you slept. It seems that just as quickly as we clean up dust and crumbs, they’re back again. That’s why it’s so important to have a simple solution on-hand to get into the hard-to-reach corners and spaces that accumulate dust the fastest.

This portable mini tabletop vacuum cleaner is perfect for those messy spots that you can’t stop thinking about until you take care of them. But instead of pulling out your big and clunky vacuum cleaner and plugging it in, just reach for this handheld suction device. It’ll also save you on using single-use paper towels and cleaning spray over and over again for just a few crumbs. It’s just the right size and lightweight enough to keep it right on your desk and pick it up whenever you need it.

It works with the power of batteries, which means it’s always cordless and can easily be used on any flat surface. Since it emits a low noise, you don’t have to worry about being loud or disruptive at home or in the office. It functions with just one button, so it’s super easy to get started. The nozzle is so good, it can even pick up larger debris items and crumbs, so it won’t just work on dust. Pick it up now for your WFH setup or the person in your life who’s obsessed with a clean work environment.

Normally this cordless mini tabletop vacuum cleaner retails for $29, but for a limited time, you can shave 53% off of the regular retail price. That means you’ll take it home for just $13.99.

