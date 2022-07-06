Find out if your pet has an allergy with this simple kit

This pet allergy test kit is easy to use and gives you definitive results. All you need is a saliva sample to test against common allergens.

Does your pet scratch themselves a lot? Maybe they get an upset stomach every time you give them a certain brand of wet food? You may have discovered one of your pet’s allergies, but there’s a way to know for sure. The Allergy Test My Pet Kit lets you check to see if your pet is allergic to any of 100 common allergens, and during our Deal Days Promo, it’s on sale for 35% off.

Animals suffer from allergies just like people. Also like people, pets sometimes don’t show these allergies until they’re a few years old. If you’re noticing your dog is scratching more than he usually does or your cat has left their lunch on the floor more than normal, it’s time to know for sure. And even if your pet has never shown signs of allergies, it’s definitely worth checking.

This allergy test kit is easy to use and gives you definitive results. All you need is a saliva sample to test against common allergens. What you discover can quickly change how comfortable your pet is at home, and you might be surprised how much energy they suddenly get back. You may learn that your cat is allergic to your laundry detergent or your dog can’t have a certain type of food filler used in big-name brands. Either way, the solution is simple. This allergy test will even send you a list of foods and household products to avoid.

All you have to do is take a sample, send it in, and wait for results. In no time, you’ll know more about how you can keep your 4-legged best friend comfortable and healthy in their home. During our Deal Days Promo ending on July 14th, you can get the Allergy Test My Pet Kit on sale for $59.99 (Reg. $107) — no coupon code needed.

