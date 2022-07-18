Capture your travel memories with this half-off simple video editor

MiniTool MovieMaker isn’t one of those super hefty video editors that are so loaded with features that it takes a graduate degree to work it.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When you’re showing off those vacation videos, do they ever fully capture how much fun you actually had? You can show someone a clip of you lounging at the beach, but sometimes it’s missing a bit of that vacation whimsy. If you want to edit, transform, and bring those clips to life, then you can use MiniTool MovieMaker. This lifetime subscription gives you access to all sorts of fun tools and animations that can add some zest to your videos, and for a limited time it’s only $49.99 (Reg. $99).

MiniTool MovieMaker isn’t one of those super hefty video editors that are so loaded with features that it takes a graduate degree to work it. TechRadar even describes it as “designed with beginners in mind, or just those looking for quick and easy results. It lets you quickly combine a mixture of video clips, photos and audio before saving the result as a video file.” What you get is the ability to quickly create beautiful videos using easy-to-use templates, photo and video effects, transitions, and a few other fun tools.

Ad

If you’ve got a pile of photos from your last beach trip, merge them, lay on some audio, and you’ve got a video of your trip or a clip of your child’s first steps. If there’s a section you decide you want to cut, you can split or trim your videos with a few clicks. Don’t love that picture of you with a sunburn on your nose but the background is too gorgeous not to show off? Speed up the video playback, or just mess around with the contrast, saturation, and brightness until the colors are even across the board.

Let your audience experience your wanderlust right there with you as they watch a custom movie you made. Add text, animations, and other fun effects with a quick click and drag. Once you’re satisfied, the Ultimate plan lets you export videos in 1080p without a watermark or video length limit.

For a limited time, you can get MiniTool MovieMaker Ultimate Plan: Perpetual Lifetime License on sale for only $49.99 (Reg. $99).

Ad

Prices subject to change.